College hoops landscape keeps Buckeyes aloof from Ohio-rival Dayton

By Mark Gaughan

It sure would be nice if college basketball had more room for in-state rivalries like the one Buffalo fans will see Thursday when Ohio State meets Dayton.

Unfortunately, the two schools, separated by just 68 miles down Interstate 70 in Ohio have not faced each other in the regular season since 1988.

Dayton coach Archie Miller, a former Ohio State assistant coach, didn't even bother to lament the issue as the two teams prepared today for their NCAA tournament meeting at First Niagara Center.

"I think Ohio State stands on its own two feet," Miller said. "Everybody would love to play them, everybody would like an opportunity to play them. You’re not going to get that opportunity, though, in this day and age of college basketball and scheduling. It’s just not possible."

Ohio State doesn't have enough to gain from playing in-state rivals like Dayton, Xavier and CIncinnati. If it loses to them, it takes a potential hit from the NCAA tournament seeding committee. The Buckeyes play 18 conference games in the Big 10. They get most of the scheduling difficulty boost they need from those games.

Ohio State coach Thad Matta acknowledged as much, in a roundabout way.

"I think that people don’t understand in terms of what goes on in a college basketball season," he said. "It’s just in our minds not as conducive."

"We’ve just been through playing 21 straight Big Ten basketball games," Matta said. "There’s rivalries. There’s nationally televised games. We’ve got guys that our opponents have recruited. They’ve got guys we were recruiting. There’s so many side notes over those 21 straight games that from the perspective."

"In terms of non-conference scheduling, as a coach you can’t win," Matta said. "You play one team and people complain about it. You play this team and they complain you don’t play this team."

Matta's Buckeyes have played in-state opponents, such as Miami of Ohio, Bowling Green and Cleveland State. But they avoid the dangerous mid-major trio of Dayton, Xavier and Cincinnati.