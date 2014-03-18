Hotel developer seeks DEC brownfields cleanup

NIAGARA FALLS – The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced that Merani Hospitality is applying for a brownfields cleanup project at the site of its planned new eight-story, 184-room hotel on Buffalo Avenue.

The property is the site of the former Fallside Hotel.

Before the hotel was built there, the property was used by Union Carbide Corp. from about 1914 until the 1960s as a manufacturing facility, making it a potential brownfield.

Two adjoining vacant lots that also are covered by the brownfield application were locations for Union Carbide facilities that included underground fuel oil tanks, according to the application to the DEC.

Under the state Brownfields Cleanup Program, the DEC oversees the applicant’s remedial work, and the applicant may be eligible to receive state tax credits.

The DEC is accepting public comments on the Merani application through April 11.

Public comments may be sent to Michael Hinton, project manager, at DEC Region 9, 270 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14203.

His email address is mjhinton@gw.dec.state.ny.us.