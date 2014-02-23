EZZELL, Marvin

EZZELL EZZELL - Marvin February 18, 2014, of Amherst, suddenly at age 39, adoring husband of Frances M. (nee Sandquist) Ezzell; beloved father of Julian Ezzell; devoted son of Moses L. and Julia H. (nee Robinson) Ezzell; dear brother of Natalie (Frank Kolnacki), Lynne and April; cherished uncle of Jourdan and Saige; loving uncle of Shaun; also survived by a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his godmother, Patricia Harper. Marvin attended Michigan State University and Buffalo State College. He worked for Ingram Micro prior to his current employer More Direct, Inc. He was an avid musician, photographer, and published author. The family will be present on Thursday from 11-12 at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry) where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com