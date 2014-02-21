WINSTANLEY, Donna Lynn

WINSTANLEY - Donna Lynn Age 64, of Niagara Falls, NY, entered into rest Thursday, February 20, 2014. She was born at home in Merriton, Ontario, Canada on July 11, 1949, daughter of the late William and Susan

(Bryce) Winstanley. She graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1967. She worked for Home Oil, Weber Oil and Schrack Oil, and in 2000, she began working for the City of Niagara Falls as Secretary of the City Administrator. She was the secretary to the Mayor for the last six years. She is survived by her daughter Amy (Daniel) Murdock and son Marc Capatosto; siblings Susan (Paul) Kuchinski, Linda Hardy, Nora (Larry) Aloian, John (Theresa) Winstanley, Allan (Barbara) Winstanley and Richard (Peggy) Winstanley; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband Thomas Peters (2011). Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, at 11 AM at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.