South Dayton man arrested in 101 mph car chase

LITTLE VALLEY – The arrest of a South Dayton man for his alleged drunken driving that led to a car chase at speeds of up to 101 mph by Cattaraugus County sheriff’s deputies last Thursday was announced Wednesday by Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb.

Dale A. Sandy, 35, took off on Route 322 in the Town of Dayton after deputies tried to force him to pull over about 10:45 p.m. He charged through South Dayton and into Chautauqua County until he was stopped on Route 39 in the Town of Hanover.

After his arraignment in Persia Town Court on charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, speeding and failing to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle, he was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail. He faces further court proceedings in several weeks.