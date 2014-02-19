SKATE 4 PAWS VENT: The Jamestown Savings Bank Arena invites the community to come out and skate in support of the Chautauqua County Humane Society from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the arena, 319 W. Third St., Jamestown. The arena will donate half of the proceeds to the humane society’s annual Pennies 4 Paws campaign. The humane society will have dogs in attendance that will be available for adoption. Admission is $7 and will include skate rental.

FILM FESTIVAL: In observance of African-American History month, the VA Western New York Healthcare System, 3495 Bailey Ave., will host a Black Film Festival from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, featuring part one of “42: The True Story of an American Legend,” a biographical film about the life of baseball player Jackie Robinson. The second part will be shown on Wednesday. Refreshments will be available.

STORY TIME: The Kenilworth Branch Library, 318 Montrose Ave., Town of Tonawanda, will host a Stuffed Animal Story Time at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Children ages 3-8 are invited to attend this program of stories, games and crafts. Children are encouraged to bring their favorite stuffed animal. Registration is required by calling the library at 834-7657.