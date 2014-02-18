BOYLES, Jesse J.

BOYLES - Jesse J. February 16, 2014, of Hamburg, NY; beloved husband of Margaret (nee Brogan); dear father of Cheryl (Joseph) Zawistowski and Raymond (Sue) Boyles; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; brother of Audene (late Norman)

Nellis and the late Harry Boyles and Evelyn Copley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be

present to receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Rt. 5 and Camp Rd.) 716-627-2919, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 AM. If desired contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assn. Online condolences

may be shared at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com