Lancaster store burglary suspect is jailed

A 22-year-old Lancaster man arrested Saturday by detectives for allegedly breaking into the Subway store on Walden Avenue in Lancaster sometime early Saturday was in custody Monday at the Erie County Holding Center.

Michael J. Burst of Central Avenue was arrested Saturday afternoon by Lancaster Police Detectives Edward Wojtal, Grant Gunsher, and Keith Kerl and Police Officer William Loewer after restaurant workers reported the burglary Saturday morning.

Police Captain William J. Karn Jr. said Burst was behind held on third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny charges for allegedly breaking into the store overnight and stealing two cash drawers. Clothing and other evidence of the crime were recovered at Burst’s apartment Saturday afternoon, Karn said. Burst is being held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or a $15,000 bail bond pending further court proceedings.