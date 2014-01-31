WNY school champions to take Spelling Bee written test Wednesday

School champions from several Western New York counties will take a written test Wednesday in hopes of qualifying for the 87th annual Buffalo News Spelling Bee.

Twenty students will be selected compete in the oral finals, to take place March 9 at the Buffalo History Museum. The winner of that competition will go on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, courtesy of The Buffalo News, to be held the week of May 25 in Washington, D.C.

Here are the spellers, their schools and their alternates:

Allegany County

Belfast Central – Sarah Lindo; Cuba-Rushford Middle – Christianna Reynolds, Angelina Belcer; Fillmore Central – Michael McDonald; Genesee Valley Central – Jonathan Rizzo, Ethan Burke; Wellsville Middle – Quinn Burke, Quintin Haggerty.

Buffalo

Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School – Kaylee Welch, Zach Gailk; King Center Charter School – Amanda Tillman, Chyann Lucas-Jones; Nardin Elementary – Callan Izatt; Nichols Middle–- Saloni Kumar, Abhinav Kumar; School 3 D’Youville Porter Campus – Cristalys Cruz, Diana Nguyen; School 19 Native American – Francis De La Torres, Franchione Cook; School 89 Lydia T. Wright – Venecia Tartt, Sade McClinton; South Buffalo Charter – Hawraa Ahmed, Andrew Calabrese; Universal – Hana Muqtadir.

Cattaraugus County

Cattaraugus Junior Senior High – Erin Washburn, Quentin Martinez; Ellicottville – Kourtney Robinson, Logan Knab; Franklinville Elementary – Aeden Farrington, Hanna Ives; Hinsdale Central – Mika Best, Breanna Brooks; Olean High – Gabriel Williams, Natalie Sova; Olean Intermediate Middle – Mackenzie Windus, Makenzie Rossman; West Valley Central – Kailin Yonkers, Rachel Fraschella.

Chautauqua County

Brocton Central – Jessica Link, Travis Hollman; Cassadaga Valley Middle – Adam Tarbell, Allissa Morey; Fredonia Middle - Seth Schrader, Andrew Waag; Sherman Central – Josephine Allen, Emma Martin; Southwestern Middle – Saad Meer, Josh Pike.

Erie County

Alden Middle – Nicholas Basinski, Christian Snell; Casey Middle – Maoto Shimojo, Nurzhan Nurbergenov; Children of Mary Home - Therese Pivarunas, Elizabeth Podraza; Clarence Middle – Zofia Rozmus, Bryan Renzoni; Depew Middle – Samantha Maroshick, Siera Sadowski; East Aurora Middle – Elizabeth Javor, Beatrice Hoffman; Frontier – Jessica Jonczyk, Michaela Reed; G.R.A.C.E. Leah – Madeline McCoy, Christian Meeder; Global Concepts Charter – Rebecca Ostrander; Griffith Institute Middle – Eric Buczek; Heim Middle – Maddalena Ohrbach; Herbert Hoover Middle – Bailee Hauck, Joseph Ferrentini; Holland – Emily Stock, Jayna Galley; Immaculate Conception – Santino Panzica, Timothy Martucci; Kadimah – Gilad Symons, Michael Sanders.

Also, Kenmore Middle – Philip Davis, Charlie Ivancic; Lake Shore Middle – Zachary Wilson, August Becker; Lancaster Middle – Andrew Martin, Alexandar Powers; Mill Middle – Zoe Buck, Meghan Hall; Park – James Ellegate, Jack Lepczyk; SS Peter and Paul, Hamburg – Natalie Muka, Maggie Kellner; SS Peter and Paul, Williamsville – Andrew Erdman, Caroline Erdman; St. Amelia – Anna Botticello, Julia Murphy; St. Bernadette – Beatrice Choroser; St. Christopher – Fabrizio Passalacqua, Tia Bednarski; St. Gregory the Great – John Arnold, Thomas Feeney; St. John the Baptist – Anna Stang, Gabrielle Cywinski; Stanley G. Falk – Adam Becker, Izaya Townsend; Sweet Home Middle – Dennis Majdandzic, Jacob Cazes; Transit Middle – Kiley Weber, Fiona Stewart

Veronica E. Connor Middle – Sara Wolcott, Eliza Dudziak; William Street – Alexandra Bonafede, Courtney Young.

Genesee County

Alexander Middle – Eric Stroud, Ethan Stroud; Byron-Bergen Middle – Lily Mercovich.

Livingston County

Livonia Intermediate – Tyler McDonnell, Rachael Hoh.

Niagara County

Barker Middle – Isabella Young, Colton Snider; Royalton Hartland Middle – Allison Dudek, Kelsey Ciemny; St. Peter – Jerique John; Wilson Middle – Joanna Elledge, Jared Carney.