Wyoming County home destroyed by fire

WARSAW – Fire destroyed a house in the Wyoming County Town of Bennington, where firefighters had to contend with frozen hose lines and water pumps, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

The fire at 972 Route 354 was reported at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said homeowner Richard Schlenker suffered some minor burns and was treated at the scene.

Ten fire companies responded to the alarm and firefighters were on the scene for approximately six hours. Sub-zero temperatures caused problems with the water supply for firefighters, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage was estimated at $205,000.

Schlenker is staying with relatives, authorities said.