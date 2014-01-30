VILLANO, Marie L. (Gallagher)

January 29, 2014, at age 82, beloved wife of the late Louis J. Villano; devoted mother of Barbara (Edward) Rucker, Phyllis (Joseph) Morgante, Deborah (Dennis) Foore and Matthew (Lynne Baase) Villano; loving grandmother of Kelly (Jeffrey) Berg, William Schutt, Jr., Kristie (Michael) Cheslek, Stacey (Michael Rhim) Foore, David (Alexandrea Whelan) Schutt, Robert Miller, Garrett Villano, Jeffrey Foore and Constance Busch; great-grandmother of Tyler Berg; sister of the late Charles (Grace) Gallagher, Sr. Clara Gallagher, OSF and Ellen Pinelli; sister-in-law of Alphonse (late Eleanor) Villano, Ralph (Kathy) Villano, Concetta (late Joseph) Villano, Samuel Pinelli and the late Blase Villano; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Christopher R.C. Church at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, 4421 Lower River Rd., Stella Niagara, NY 14144. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com