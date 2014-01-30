HAHN, ELEANOR M.

HAHN - Eleanor M. On January 24, 2014 at age 76. Predeceased by her parents William and Gertrude Petschke; brothers Raymond, Donald Petschke; nephew Dennis Petschke. She is survived by her sister-in-law Devvie Schleyer; many loving nephews, nieces and cherished friends.

Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Saturday, February 1, 2014 at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 99 Main Street, Scottsville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements J.H. Cameron Funeral Home, Scottsville.