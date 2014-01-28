UB to announce major medical school gift Wednesday

A major institutional donor is providing a multi-million-dollar gift to support construction of University at Buffalo’s new $375 million downtown medical school project.

UB officials, along with representatives of the unidentified organization, will announce the gift Wednesday morning at a press conference at the UB Clinical and Translational Research Center, at 875 Ellicott St. Officials would not disclose details in advance, but said they will also showcase interior design images of the planned building, which is scheduled to open in 2016.

Designed by architectural firm HOK, the project involves construction of a new eight-story, 540,00-square-foot complex – two L-shaped buildings – at Main and High streets, on the edge of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The buildings, featuring terra cotta stone and glass-curtain walls, will have state-of-the-art classrooms and labs, and will be the new home of the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, which is relocating from UB’s South Campus.

The project is being funded by private contributions and state funding, including through the UB2020 legislation.

