PETERS - Matthew H. January 26, 2014, dear husband of Ruth (Parker) Peters; survived by cousins. Visitation at the MATTHEW C. OKIENISKI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1168 Walden Ave at Gualbert, Wednesday 2-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert at Doat on Thursday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Resurrection Mausoleum.