Sidelines (Jan 28): News, notes and the basketball polls

2013-14 News basketball polls

State classification in parentheses; first-place votes in brackets; *-tie in points.

BOYS LARGE SCHOOLS

Team (Class) Record Pts. LW

1. Canisius (A) [10] 11-2 100 1

2. McKinley (A-1) 6-2 76 *2

3. St. Joe’s (A) 9-6 75 *2

4. Bishop Timon-St. Jude (A) 10-7 73 4

5. Williamsville North (AA) 8-3 65 5

6. Jamestown (AA) 8-4 45 6

7. Clarence (AA) 9-3 43 7

8. Amherst (A-2) 11-1 36 8

9. Lockport (AA) 10-3 24 10

10. Kenmore West (AA) 9-3 10 9

Others receiving votes (with point): None.

BOYS SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) Record Pts. LW

1. Olean (B-1) [8] 12-2 98 1

2. East (B-2) [2] 10-3 92 2

3. Park (B) 8-8 73 *4

4. Middle Early College* (C-1) 6-4 65 *4

4. St. Mary’s* (B) 10-5 65 3

6. Nichols (B) 9-7 50 6

7. Fredonia (B-1) 10-3 45 7

8. Barker (C-1) 12-0 28 9

9. Salamanca* (B-2) 9-3 9 NR

9. Silver Creek* (C-1) 9-4 9 8

Others receiving votes (with points): Cleveland Hill (B-2) 8, Sherman (D) 3, Depew (B-1) 2, Randolph (C-2) 2, Health Sciences (B-2) 1.

GIRLS LARGE SCHOOLS

Team (Class) Record Pts. LW

1. Cardinal O’Hara [8] 14-2 80 1

2. Jamestown (AA) 12-1 67 3

3. Niagara Falls (AA) 10-1 65 4

4. Frontier (AA) 10-2 51 2

5. Lockport (AA) 9-3 48 5

6. Hamburg (A-1) 7-4 27 6

7. Williamsville North* (AA) 6-6 26 *7

7. Williamsville South* (A-1) 9-2 26 10

9. Nardin 6-7 21 *7

10. Sacred Heart 9-4 13 9

Others receiving votes (with points): Orchard Park (AA) 6, East Aurora (A-2) 5, Mount Mercy 3, Iroquois (A-1) 1, Kenmore West (AA) 1.

GIRLS SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) Record Pts. LW

1. Chautauqua Lake (C-2) [5] 10-1 77 1

2. Tapestry (C-1) [2] 8-2 68 3

3. Randolph (C-2) 11-2 67 2

4. Wilson (B-2) [1] 10-2 54 5

5. Fredonia (B-1) 9-2 43 4

6. Pine Valley (D) 10-2 40 6

7. Allegany-Limestone (C-1) 9-3 24 8

8. Immaculata 7-7 15 9

9. Christian Central 10-3 14 7

10. Silver Creek (C-1) 9-2 11 10

Others receiving votes (with points): Newfane (B-1) 8, Holland (C-1) 7, Frewsburg (C-2) 6, Tonawanda (B-1) 3, Panama (D) 2, Salamanca (B-2) 1.

How The News voted

Want to see why The News voted some schools ahead of others? Keith McShea explains his large and small school boys basketball ballots in the weekly How The News voted post at the Prep Talk blog at buffalonews.com.

Coming attractions

• There are several top matchups in boys basketball top, starting with a busy lineup tonight that includes top 10 small schools Park at Nichols at 7:30 and No. 9 large school Lockport heading to Section V power Batavia at 7. ... On Wednesday, St Mary’s at St Joe’s at 7 p.m. while No. 1 small school Olean goes for a season sweet of Bishop Timon-St. Jude at 7 in South Buffalo. ... On Friday, McKinley takes on Middle Early College at 7 p.m. at Erie Community College’s Flickinger Center. ... Saturday’s lineup includes a makeup game between top 10 large schools as McKinley plays at Clarence at 11:30 a.m., while there are three fine matchups at the RAP Invitational at Rochester’s East High (Canisius and Webster Schroeder at 4:15, Olean and Greece-Athena at 6:30 and Jamestown and host East at 8:15).

• In girls basketball, there are a number of showdowns featuring private schools this week, including tonight’s 7:30 matchup of Immaculata at Hamburg. Also tonight: Kenmore West is at Niagara Falls at 6:30 while Kenmore East hosts McKinley at 7:30. ... On Wednesday, No. 1 large school Cardinal O’Hara meets Nardin at 6 p.m. at Holy Angels, with O’Hara’s Jontay Walton one point away from establishing a new all-time scoring mark in the Monsignor Martin Association. She is currently tied atop the list at 1,776 points with 2011 St. Mary’s graduate Raeann Stilwell. ... On Thursday, Sacred Heart at Tapestry at 6 p.m. while Frontier heads to Williamsville North at 7:30. ... Sacred Heart plays another challenging game Friday as it hosts Christian Central at Villa Maria at 6:30. ... On Saturday, Nardin hosts Rochester’s Mercy at 1:30 at Holy Angels. ... On Monday, Tapestry is at Immaculata at 5 p.m.

• Thursday’s boys hockey lineup includes a showdown in South Buffalo as Canisius meets a streaking Bishop Timon-St. Jude team at 6 p.m. at Cazenovia. ... Orchard Park has tough opponents Thursday at 7 p.m. at Northtown (Niagara-Wheatfield) and Sunday at 1 p.m. at Buffalo State (Canisius).

• In wrestling, the second-ranked teams in the Wrestling Review of Western New York polls meet as No. 2 small school Lew-Port is at No. 2 large school Lockport at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Niagara Frontier League action. ... Saturday’s events include the Pete Rao Memorial Invitational at Lew-Port, the Ken-Ton Tournament at Kenmore West and the Niagara-Orleans championships at Medina.

