Mother of gang member pleads guilty in drug trafficking

The mother of a gang member admitted Friday before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara that she helped the gang sell drugs.

Carmen Geter, 41, pleaded guilty to a racketering conspiracy charge in connection with the 7th Street Gang and the allegation that she provided rides to members and associates of the gang.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi said Geter knew she was helping gang members involved in the illegal trafficking of drugs.