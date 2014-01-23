MASON, Carmella (Calorico)

MASON - Carmella (nee Calorico)

January 21, 2014, age 91, beloved wife of the late Alfred Mason; dear mother of Linda (Gary) Kanaley and Ellen (Mark) Henry; loving grandmother of Dr. Justin (Dr. Anna) Kanaley and Courtney (Mark) Shepard, Scott (Kirstie) Henry, Melissa (Ken) Marcolina and Kelly (Eric) Miller; great-grandmother of Clarissa Ahumada-Aubert, Katie Manka, Kennedy Henry, Grace Marcolina, Nora and Owen Shepard; sister of Clara (Jack) Dutton, late Guido (Raffe) Calorico, late William (late Carrie) Calorico and the late Patrick (late Phyllis) Calorico; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Friday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Teresa's Church. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Assoc. of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com