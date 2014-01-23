Deaths Death Notices
MASON, Carmella (Calorico)
MASON - Carmella (nee Calorico)
January 21, 2014, age 91, beloved wife of the late Alfred Mason; dear mother of Linda (Gary) Kanaley and Ellen (Mark) Henry; loving grandmother of Dr. Justin (Dr. Anna) Kanaley and Courtney (Mark) Shepard, Scott (Kirstie) Henry, Melissa (Ken) Marcolina and Kelly (Eric) Miller; great-grandmother of Clarissa Ahumada-Aubert, Katie Manka, Kennedy Henry, Grace Marcolina, Nora and Owen Shepard; sister of Clara (Jack) Dutton, late Guido (Raffe) Calorico, late William (late Carrie) Calorico and the late Patrick (late Phyllis) Calorico; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Friday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Teresa's Church. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Assoc. of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook