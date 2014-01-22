Stolen ambulance recovered in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS – A 32-year-old Niagara Falls man was arrested after a Rural/Metro ambulance was stolen in the 1800 block of Ontario Avenue here about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday and then found abandoned near the suspect’s home in the 2600 block of North Avenue minutes later.

Michael Adam Dobson was arrested on a grand larceny fourth-degree charge and other counts by Niagara Falls Police Officers Jason Haug and John Marcyan.

Dobson is also being held on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, petit larceny, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument and obstructing emergency medical services. He was being held in the Niagara Falls City Jail in lieu of $3000 bail pending City Court proceedings today.The ambulance was stolen while its crew was in the home of a patient who needed treatment.

Detective Lt. Michael Trane said later that the ailing Ontario Avenue man was in good condition and was not connected to the jailed suspect.