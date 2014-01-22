Larry Ott: Team Sahlen switches gears for CTSCC auto circuit

Even as the sports car racing world has been going through a major and historical transition in North America over the last year, so too has Team Sahlen, a veteran sports car racing group that lists Elma’s Joe Sahlen among its driving core.

After competing in the Daytona Prototype (DP) class of the Grand American Road Racing Association (Grand-Am) last season, Team Sahlen has stepped away from this class and will compete in the Street Tuner (ST) class of the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge (CTSCC) this coming season, which begins Friday on the road course layout of Daytona International Speedway.

For the last several years, since 1999, two rival groups, Grand-Am and the American LeMans Series (ALMS), have been competing for their respective share of sports car racing in North America. After both groups had some decent success, the two series decided to merge over this last year into the new Tudor United Sportscar Championship (TUSCC).

The new Tudor series will compete in its inaugural event, the famed Rolex 24 at Daytona, this weekend. Prior to the 24-hour endurance classic, the CTSCC will compete Friday in a 150-minute race at 1:45 p.m. Qualifying for the CTSCC ST class is today at 2 p.m.

In the new Tudor series the Prototype class consist of both the Daytona Prototypes of Grand-Am heritage and the P2 cars of the ALMS. Team Sahlen hoped to be able to compete in the new Prototype class but additional expenses involved to make changes to the Daytona Prototypes for the new Tudor series proved too much of a financial challenge for Team Sahlen.

Also the addition of a couple of new long distance races to the combined series’ schedule made it difficult as well for Team Sahlen.

“With the new Tudor series came more endurance style races and as changes also had to be made to make the Daytona Prototype cars we ran in Grand-Am competitive with the P2 class it meant a lot more expense for our team,” Sahlen said. “When we looked at everything we just couldn’t justify the added expense to our budget. It was a real financial challenge.

“So we went looking for another series to get involved with and ultimately returned to our roots so to speak by going to the ST class in the Continental series. It was our best option at this time based on a few different factors.”

The team campaigned two Daytona Prototype machines last season in their maiden year in the class and showed much progress. With their departure from the class, they have returned the Daytona Prototype cars to the party that they were leasing them from.

Team Sahlen will compete in the CTSCC with two 2009 model Porsche Caymans. Brothers Wayne and Will Nonnamaker will drive the No. 42 car while their father, Joe Nonnamaker, will co-drive the No. 43 entry with Sahlen. Wayne and Joe reside in Massillon, Ohio, while Will lives in North Canton, Ohio.

Team Sahlen first competed in the CTSCC in 1984. The team was very successful in the years that followed in the CTSCC, winning seven team and driver championships and 50 victories in the CTSCC in a combination of both ST and Grand Sport (GS) racing, before moving on to Grand-Am’s Grand Touring (GT) competition and eventually to the top-ranked Daytona Prototype class in 2013.

This past week, Team Sahlen spent two days testing its Porsche machines at Sebring International Raceway in preparation for the new CTSCC season.

“We got both our Porsches off the used car lot with one car purchased in Chicago and the other in Cleveland,” said Sahlen. “We stripped them down and put in new 2.9-liter engines and transmissions and other parts.” On Jan. 15, the first test day at Sebring, “we blew the engine in the No. 42 car just 40 minutes into the test. We fixed that and both cars had their teething problems.

“One of the most time-consuming items we had to straighten out was the cooling system. Porsche cars have a problem with air getting into the cooling system and this can cause overheating. We had to work this out.

“When I got into the No. 43 car for the first time, after just two laps I hated the car. But once the team adjusted the pedals, the seat and made other comfort modifications to the car it felt a lot better and now I am enjoying the drive. Our team worked long, 15-hour days both days of our Sebring test but we made significant progress and are hoping for the best at Daytona as well as the rest of the CTSCC season.”

As has been the custom, Sahlen will once again be the presenting sponsor for the annual Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen coming up June 29 at Watkins Glen International. The event will feature both the six-hour endurance race for the Tudor series as well as a companion race for the CTSCC.

The Sahlen’s event at The Glen is part of the prestigious four-race Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup, which also includes the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the Petit LeMans at Road Atlanta.

“This four-race series has a lot of prestige associated with it and I am happy our event at The Glen is part of it,” said Sahlen. “While I will miss racing in the actual six-hour portion of the weekend, the fact that I can race in the CTSCC part of that weekend and then have more time to attend to my promoter and sponsor responsibilities during the six-hour race I think will make it a much better scenario for me with all the hats I have to wear at Watkins Glen that weekend.

“Of course, I will miss racing in the Daytona Prototypes but by competing in the CTSCC it will be a fun challenge and our team will be plenty involved in our new racing venture to keep us very busy.”

