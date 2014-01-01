Deaths    Death Notices

  • Published

RELYEA, Arline M. (Stanbro)

RELYEA - Arline M. (nee Stanbro)
Age 96, of Delevan, died December 30, 2013, beloved wife of the late Cleland "Skip" Relyea; mother of Rose (late Richard) Lavrey and Mark (Valerie) Relyea; cherished grandmother of Stephen (Jennifer) Lavrey, Paul (Elaine) Lavrey, Susan (Janet Hurlburt) Lavrey and Lanson (Carmen) Relyea; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, one sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. Friends may call Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade. Funeral Services will be held Sunday at 2 PM in Elton Baptist Church. Interment will be in Delevan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Delevan Fire Department. Online register at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.

