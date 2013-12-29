FREEMAN, Josephine L. (Giambra)

December 21, 2013, beloved wife of the late Robert; dear mother of Jacqueline Fatta (Dan Snyder), Joseph Fatta, Robert (Heidi), Michael (Cathy), Fred (Cindy), Daniel (Alina) and James (Eileen) Freeman; loving grandmother of 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Lucy (Charles) Rosenow; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 9-11 AM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) where a service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buffalo VA Hospital. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com