Third-quarter analysis: Robert Woods ejected after throwing a punch

The Buffalo Bills are down to three healthy receivers this afternoon.

Rookie Robert Woods was ejected from today's game in the third quarter after throwing a punch at Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones. Woods was furious as he screamed at the officials after the play.

Fellow rookie Marquise Goodwin was previously lost for the game because of a knee injury in the first half, and Stevie Johnson did not play today.

That leaves the Bills with just T.J. Graham, Chris Hogan and Marcus Easley as healthy receivers as they go into the fourth quarter with a 10-0 lead.

Slow go: Through the first three quarters, the Dolphins have managed just 62 total yards from scrimmage. They have run 12 times for 14 yards. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 10 of 21 for 82 yards.

Fields flipping the field: The Dolphins' best player today has undoubtedly been punter Brandon Fields. He unleashed a career-long 74-yard punt in the third quarter, that was returned for only 7 yards by Leodis McKelvin. The punt was the second longest in Dolphins' history.

Zebras help: The Bills picked up a key third down late in the third quarter thanks to an illegal use of hands penalty on Miami's Phillip Wheeler on a third-and-7 play by Buffalo. On the play, quarterback Thad Lewis picked up only 2 yards on a scramble, and the Bills would have been forced to punt from their own 10-yard line.