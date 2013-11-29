PrepTalkLive from Class A state championship: II-Queensbury 36, Williamsville North 7

Welcome to the final two live blogs of the season -- something that can only be stated if Section VI teams make it to the state championship games.

We'll have play-by-play from both of today's New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships, concluding with the 3 p.m. Class A contest between Williamsville North and II-Queensbury. We'll also have scoring and end-of-quarter updates via Twitter (with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive).

Check out our Class A gameday capsule, my Prep Talk column on the state championships, and PrepTalkTV's take on how this weekend will unfold.

We encourage you to tweet observations and updates from this game -- which is being broadcast live on television and the internet via Time Warner -- with the hashtag #preptalklive included. That's the quickest way for us to share the information through the live chat (tweets with that hashtag will automatically show up).

Our high school scoreboard page has today's full high school sports schedule, and it will have the final scores, box scores and details as soon as possible.

NYSPHSAA Class A championship: Williamsville North vs. II-Queensbury