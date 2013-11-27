DELPRINCE, Judith E. (Dutchess)

DELPRINCE - Judith E. (nee Dutchess)

Of Angola, NY, Novemeber 26, 2013, beloved wife of Peter J. DelPrince; loving mother of Anne Marie (Douglas)

Schupple, Peter A. (Christina) DelPrince and Christian (Teresa) DelPrince; daughter of Phyllis and the late Leslie Dutchess; daughter-in-law of Louise and the late Peter Delprince; sister of Marione (Richard) Smith, Peter (Susie) Dutchess, Chris (Donna) Dutchess and the late Leslie McKeever-Dutchess; cherished Nana of Kyle, Dougie, Hannah, Madison, Brooke and Gunnar; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 7- 9 PM and Friday from 2-4 and 7- 9 PM at ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where prayers will be held Saturday at 10:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM in Most Precious Blood Church. Condolences at addisonfuneralhome.com