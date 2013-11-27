Atiq Chowdhury and Katharine Fronczak

Katharine June Fronczak and Atiq Chowdhury were married at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Mayflower Renaissance Hotel, Washington, D.C., where a reception was held following the ceremony. Imam Faizul Khan of Muslim Community Center, Silver Spring, Md., heard the couple’s vows. The bride’s parents are Richard F. and Georgia J. Fronczak of East Aurora. The bridegroom’s parents are Dr. Anisuzzaman and Nazma Chowdhury of Boyds, Md. The bride is a graduate of East Aurora High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering from the University of Pittsburgh and also earned a master’s degree in health care technology management from Marquette University. The bride is a biomedical engineer and scientific reviewer at the Food and Drug Administration. The groom is a graduate of Watkins Mill High School, Gaithersburg, Md. He earned a biomedical engineer degree and a systems engineer degree from George Washington University. The groom is also a biomedical engineers and scientific reviewer at the Food and Drug Administration. After a trip to Thailand, the couple will make their home in Washington, D.C.