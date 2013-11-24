BIRD, Ellen H.

BIRD - Ellen H. Of Sanborn, NY, November 22, 2013; wife of the late Walter C. Bird; mother of Cheryl L. (Rev. Brian Rotach) Bird; grandmother of Rachel Rotach, also survived by a "second daughter" Marcia (Dennis) Lewis, several nieces and cousins. She was the sister of the late Ruth (John) Gorka. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 2 PM, at Hope United Methodist Church, 2914 Upper Mountain Rd., Sanborn, NY. Memorials may be made in her name to the Hope United Methodist Church. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.