Charles W. Goodier Sr., 91, former Blasdell mayor

Jan. 24, 1922 – Nov. 17, 2013

Charles W. Goodier Sr., who served as mayor of Blasdell in the 1950s, died Sunday in Seneca Manor Health Care Center, West Seneca, after a lengthy illness. He was 91.

Born near Hamilton, Ont., he came to the Buffalo area with his family as a child and was a graduate of Blasdell High School.

He served as a B-17 bomber pilot in World War II, flying 35 missions over Germany with the 527th Bombardment Squadron and the 379th Bombardment Squadron.

Attaining the rank of first lieutenant, he was awarded the Air Medal with five clusters and had an audience with the Queen Mother Elizabeth.

Returning from service, he worked as a truck driver at Bethlehem Steel Corp. and was an independent sales representative for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

In retirement, he drove school buses for many years for the West Seneca School District and Laidlaw.

He served one four-year term as mayor of Blasdell in the 1950s but was unable to continue in village politics after he built a home one block outside the village line.

In the 1960s, he was a founding director of the Gospel Expansion Foundation, which started the first food pantry in Buffalo. He also was active with the foundation’s summer camps, Good News Camp in Arcade and Camp Li-Lo-Li in Randolph.

His wife of 31 years, Rita Sommer Goodier, died in 1978.

He married Louise Lynch in 1978.

In addition to his wife, survivors include six daughters, Wende House, Linda Michener, Gladys Guerin, Vicky Rojas, Edith Paquet and Rita Major; four sons, Charles Jr., Richard, Timothy and David; 39 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. today in Blasdell Gospel Chapel, 88 Arthur Ave., Blasdell.