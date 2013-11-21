POPEK, Stanley

POPEK - Stanley November 18, 2013, beloved husband of the late Alexandra (Pietrs); father of Robert of Germany; stepfather of Barbara North; grandfather of Eric and David North; great-grandfather of Adriana, Eric Jr., and David Jr.; predeceased by a brother and a sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday 2-6 PM at the ORLOWSKI SUCHOCKI FUNERAL HOME, 173 Stanislaus St., corner of Sobieski St. Funeral Friday, 9:30 AM, at Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 5776 Broadway, Lancaster. Please assemble at church.