Woman charged trying to smuggle drugs into prison

LOCKPORT – A Niagara Falls woman was caught at the door of the visiting room of the Niagara County Jail on Tuesday night allegedly attempting to bring in marijuana, complete with match heads and rolling papers. Officials said she was found with the drug and paraphernalia hidden in a small white balloon under her tongue.

Dominique L. Hunter, 24, of Ninth Street was charged just after 6 p.m. with introducing contraband into prison and unlawful possession of marijuana. She was arraigned in Lockport Town Court, bail was set at $500 and Hunter was taken back to the Niagara County Jail, this time in custody.