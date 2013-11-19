Fred Jackson takes licks, keeps on ticking

Bills running back Fred Jackson gave the team and Buffalo fans a scare when he went down in a heap after a hard hit to the thigh in the third quarter of the New York Jets game Sunday.

The blow caused Jackson's left knee to bend inward and it looked like he might have further injured it. Jackson has been playing with a specially constructed brace on the knee since spraining the medial collateral ligament in the knee in Week Four. He aggravated the injury in Week Seven in Miami. Yet he has played on.

"It was sore initially but I wasn't worried, thinking that I'd did any further damage to it," Jackson said. "I thought I just re-aggravated it, which is what I did. ... It was the same hit that I took in previous weeks. It was sore for a little while. I needed to get up and walk it off a little bit. They told me not to rush getting up."

Jackson carried 12 times for 34 yards in the game. He had four more carries after the blow to the leg.

"I could definitely feel it the rest of the game, being it was the exact same hit I'd taken on it before," he said. "But the knee brace I had on did its job. It protected it. It's just something I have to deal with the rest of the season."

Like numerous teammates, Jackson is looking forward to feeling stronger against Atlanta in 12 days.

"I think any time you get a chance to get of any type of injury and not take any shots on it for a week, it's going to help you," he said. "Hopefully it can help get some of the pain down a little bit. I'll be around here the whole time getting some more treatment on it."