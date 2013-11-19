MYERS, Beatrice G. (Hughes)

MYERS - Beatrice G. (nee Hughes) Of Lancaster, NY, November 17, 2013, beloved wife of the late late Norman; loving mother of Sharon (James) McCabe, Lynn (Robert) Davidzik and Dale; grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of four; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 4-7 PM with services being held at 7 PM.