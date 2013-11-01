KEPPEL, Donna J. (Kleinman)

October 30, 2013. Beloved wife of the late William R. "Dick" Keppel; dear mother of William R. Jr. (Patricia Ness) Keppel, Robin Keppel Schmidt Sparring, Franklin F. (Linda Keller) Keppel and Donna (John) Rzepa; grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; dear friend of Ray Osborne; sister of the late Leona (late Edmund) Maxwell and Eileen (late Harold) Bauer. Friends may call Saturday from 4-8 PM at the STEPHAN-BURNS FUNERAL HOME INC., 266 East St. at Austin. Wake Service at 7:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of Buffalo.