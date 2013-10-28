Lee Ann Steiner, real estate executive assistant

Jan. 23, 1945 – Oct. 22, 2013

Lee Ann Steiner, of Derby, executive assistant to real estate developer Myron M. Hunt, died Tuesday in Buffalo General Medical Center. She was 68.

Born in Buffalo, she was a graduate of Clarence High School and the Katharine Gibbs School in Boston, Mass.

Miss Steiner began her career as an executive assistant at the real estate firm of Gurney, Becker & Bourne, then worked for more than 30 years at Myron M. Hunt Inc., where she was responsible for the management of the company’s retail developments in eastern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. She retired in 2012.

She enjoyed gardening, golf, boating and travel.

Survivors include her longtime companion, James Bourne, and a sister, Karyn Mulligan.

A memorial service will be arranged.