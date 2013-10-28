KETTERER, James F.

KETTERER - James F. Of Angola, NY, October 26, 2013, husband of the late Mildred (Spittler) Ketterer; dearest father of Dale Ketterer, James T. (Kathleen) Ketterer and Susan (late Jesse) Keith; brother of the late Albert (Donna) Ketterer; grandfather of James L. and Paula Ketterer and Nicole, Tracy and Jesse Keith; great-grandfather of Jeffrey Szarzanowicz, Ayliza Rydzewski and Jesse Keith, Jr. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at a 10:00 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Hospital, Comfort Care Unit.