Mary Kate Malikowski and Tucker Patnode are wed in Amherst

Mary Kate Malikowski and Tucker Patnode were married at 2 p.m. Oct. 19 in Newman Center, Amherst. The Rev. Pat Keleher of the Newman Center heard the couple’s vows. The bride’s parents are Joseph and Sandra Malikowski of Fredonia. The bridegroom’s parents are Edward Patnode and Barbara Clapsaddle of Clarence. The bride is a graduate of Fredonia High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Rochester Institute of Technology. The groom is a graduate of Clarence High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University at Buffalo. The couple will make their home in Tonawanda.