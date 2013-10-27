Hornberger sets winning pace at ECICs

T.J. Hornberger defended his ECIC boys cross country championship in a big way on Saturday.

The Lake Shore senior, who was Western New York’s boys Runner of the Year in 2012, broke the course record with a 15:33.41 clocking over the 3.2 mile layout at Alden. He already owned the course record when he ran 15:41.34 in winning the Alden Stampede two weeks ago. Hornberger outlegged Dan Huben of Clarence, who came home in 15:42.66 in leading the Red Devils to the overall team title.

With defending champion Marissa Saenger sitting it out because of injuries, Marta McLaughlin of East Aurora took the overall girls title, winning in 18:28.68. Saenger won last year in 17:59.82, an ECIC record.

Lake Shore, which was fifth in overall team scoring, was second to East Aurora in the ECIC III as Calvin Butlak and Ian Yartau made the first-all-star team and Josh Sheeler made the second team.

McLaughlin led East Aurora to the overall girls team title. Sophia Tasselmyer of Starpoint was second in 18:38.29.

The runners faced cold and blustery conditions but got the race in before Saturday’s rain.

That was not the case on Grand Island where the harriers faced cold, wind and rain in the Niagara Frontier League championships at Beaver Island State Park.

Abby Lang of Lockport and Anthony Hawthorne of Niagara Falls were the individual winners. Lang won in 20:12.1. Hawthorne triumped in 17:17.4

Lockport took both the boys and girls titles. The boys finished 2-3-4 with Connor Doran, Mitch Loiacono and Dan Jones following Hawthorne in that order.

Girls swimming

Clarence and East Aurora dominated the ECIC girls swimming championships at Clarence.

Clarence won all three relays and five of the eight individual events.

Dina Rommel and Sydney Modeas were double winners for Clarence while Maddy Jacumski won the 100 backstroke in 59.82. Rommel won the 50 freestyle in a pool record 23.76 and the 100 butterfly in 57.84. Modeas won the 200 freestyle in 1:55.40 and the 500 free in 5:08.38.

The Clarence 400 freestyle relay of Rommel, Rebecca Anthone, Victoria Butler and Modeas also set a pool mark, winning in 3:34.48. The Red Devils also won the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay.

Freshman Kristen Romano of Lancaster won the 100 freestyle in 52.27 and the 200 individual medley in a pool record 2:04.32. Megan Marsh of Jamestown took the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.47.

Morgan Wellenzohn of Orchard Park won the 1-meter diving with a final score of 402.65.

Clarence had 447 points, 170 more than second-place Orchard Park’s 277.

East Aurora took the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.12) and the 200 medley relay (1:52.73) and Sydney Atendido came home first in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.20) and 200 IM (2:16.62) and Shelby MacSwan won the 100 backstroke (102.27).

The other swim events went to Pioneer and Amherst. Pioneer senior Yvonne Isaacs captured both the 50 (24.25) and 100 (54.31) freestyles while Tess Minigell of Amherst won the 200 free (2:03.06) and the 500 free (5:28.18). Joelle Galante of Cheektowaga won the 1-meter diving with 354.80 points. Eighth-grader Haley Epstein anchored the Amherst 400 freestyle relay to victory in 3:54.77.

Boys soccer

Riverside is the only undefeated boys soccer team left in Western New York.

The Frontiers, who have not lost since falling to Williamsville East in last year’s Class A crossover finals, defeated Lake Shore, 5-0, to advance to the Class A-2 final. Hassan Sabtow and Kovan Dalil each scored twice for the Frontiers. Christian Ndagano had the other goal for Riverside.

Girls soccer

Emilie Maggio scored her 11th goal in the 18th minute of the second half and Claire Galbo posted another shutout as Nardin edged Sacred Heart 1-0 in their Monsignor Martin North Division semifinal. Alex Juliano assisted on the game-winner.

Galbo has allowed only four goals in league play this season for Nardin.

Sacred Heart goalkeeper Alexandra Dwyer kept her team in the game as she faced 20 shots.