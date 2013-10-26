Victim punched in head during armed robbery of South Buffalo store

Two men armed with a silver revolver stole about $380 in a robbery at a South Park Avenue store late Friday night, South District police reported.

The two thieves entered Nadeem’s Grocery and Deli, at 2082 South Park, at about 11:25 p.m. Friday. They flashed the gun and demanded money from the cash register, before fleeing with the money. During the holdup, one of the victims was punched in the head and suffered some selling.

The robbers, who wore dark clothing and covered their faces, fled east on Woodside and then Mariemont avenues. But authorities believe they may know the identities of the two holdup men.