Dog bites are underreported

Q: On a recent podcast, you talked about a dog that killed a baby. When I was a kid, the family dog bit me, and he wasn’t neutered. Do you have any statistics on how many dogs bite family members? – S.F., Cyberspace

A: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 4.7 million complaints of dog bites are registered annually across the country.

About 800,000 bite victims per year are treated at doctors’ offices, and close to 6,000 more require hospitalization.

No one knows the exact number of dog bites that occur each year, partly because no one knows how many reports are bogus (believe it or not, a significant number are). Also, since most victims are children and the bites occur most often inside homes, a significant number are never reported.

Despite common belief, dogs that are not neutered are not more likely to be aggressive toward people. There is no scientific evidence to indicate otherwise. However, if an intact male dog picks up the scent of a female, he instinctively yearns to pursue her. If he gets out, off-leash and without adult supervision, I suppose anything could happen.

Arguably, the most significant contributor to canine temperament is early socialization. It’s conceivable, though no study confirms this, that owners who leave their dogs intact are less likely to proactively socialize their puppies.

With 69.9 million dogs in America, the number of bites is small – and the number of serious bites is still smaller. Guns and automobiles land far more people in hospitals.

...

Q: My dog just scarfs down her food. I Googled the problem and found your answer from a column a few years back. You suggested putting golf balls in the food bowl to slow down a dog who eats too fast. I tried it. Molly meticulously removed the balls, then inhaled the food!

I also tried your idea of feeding my dog smaller amounts of food in different dishes around the house. While she still inhales her food, at least she’s not eating as much using this technique. Any other ideas? – P.S., Oak Park, Ill.

A: Alice Lerman, owner of Barker and Meowsky: A Paw Firm in Chicago, feels your pain. Her dog, Kasey, can swallow an entire meal in a single breath. Lerman says, “I tried everything, the golf balls and large rocks in the food bowl, but nothing slowed her down.”

That was, until Lerman discovered a plastic product call Green. Your pour the food on the flat pancake-shaped feeder, which features hard plastic vertical projections (representing blades of grass). Dogs must find a way to manipulate the food with their paw or nose in order to get at it, eating only a piece or two of kibble at a time. Green is available at www.barkerandmeowsky.com ($39.99).

Other ideas include a multichambered feeder called the Bob-A-Lot. Both the top and bottom chambers feature adjustable openings to regulate the difficulty level for dogs trying to remove the food. The toy holds up to three cups of food in a variety of sizes.

The IQ Ball offers various settings depending on the size of the kibble to adjust how difficult you want to make it for the dog to access the food. Other self-feeding toy ideas include called the Kong Wobbler and Dogzilla. All toys are available at pet stores and online.

By the way, there are similar toys to slow down cats who eat their meals in record time, including one called Catch, made by the same company that produces Green.

Steve Dale welcomes questions/comments from readers. Although he can’t answer all of them individually, he’ll answer those of general interest in his column. Send email to petworld@stevedale.tv. Include your name, city and state.