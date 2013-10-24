Public hearing Monday on proposed city budget in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS - A public hearing on the proposed city budget for 2014 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers in City Hall, 745 Main St.

The City Council is reviewing Mayor Paul A. Dyster's proposed spending plan, which calls for a .03-percent increase in the tax rate for residential property and a .01-percent cut in the tax rate on commercial property.

In the end, that means the tax rate for homeowners would go up by about 5 cents for each $1,000 in assessed value under the mayor’s proposal. The business tax rate would decrease by about 30 cents for each $1,000 in assessed value.

The mayor's budget proposal increases overall spending in the general fund by 1.8 percent. It also calls for dipping into the city's reserves to the tune of $4.4 million.

