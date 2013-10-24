News & Notes

ON STAGE

Final performances of “King o’ the Moon” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Alden Christian Theatre Society, 1470 Church St., Alden. Tickets are $9-$11. For more information, call 937-7770. Pictured, from left, are Michael Green, Erin Sheehan, Dylan Brozyna and Max Gucinski.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Check out these events at the Central Library, Lafayette Square: “Creature From the Black Lagoon,” 5 p.m. today; Lego Club for children ages 5 to 12, 2 p.m. Saturday; and Chess Open House for all ages, noon Sunday; preregistration required at knightsof64@yahoo.com. For more information, call 858-8900 or visit www.buffalolib.org.

AUDITIONS

The Alden Christian Theatre Society, 1470 Church St., Alden, will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by appointment through Wednesday. The cast requires three men, six women, six girls and eight boys. Call Kathy Sutter at 937-7881.

Also at ACTS, the youth group Rising Stars will present a dramatic reading of “The War of the Worlds” at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Donations will be accepted at the door.

CONTEST

As part of Red Ribbon Week, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and State Farm Insurance have teamed up to create a contest encouraging teens to make a 15-second Instagram video that answers the question: “If you don’t drink today, what could your tomorrow be?” The Power of You(th) national video contest is open for entries at www.madd.org/youthvideo through Dec. 20. The grand prize winner will receive $1,500, and the school with the most entries will receive $1,500.

PHOTOS WANTED

CEPA Gallery is inviting the public to submit photos for its annual “Visions of Greater Buffalo.” For guidelines, visit www.cepagallery.org. Deadline is Nov. 1.

MUSIC STUDENTS HONORED

The New York State School Music Association has announced that 12 students from Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties have been selected to the 2013 All-National Honors Ensembles. These students will participate in rehearsals and concerts held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Conference Center in Nashville, Tenn., during the annual National In-Service Conference of the National Association for Music Education from Sunday through Wednesday.

The honored students, all of whom are seniors, are:

Gabriella Alberico (English horn) – Clarence High School, Concert Band

Clarice Ambroselli (soprano) – Archbishop Walsh Academy, Mixed Choir

Emily Belote (clarinet) – Niagara Wheatfield High School Symphony, Orchestra

Nathan Bryk (baritone saxophone) – Akron High School, Concert Band

Jack Buddenhagen (trombone) – Niagara Wheatfield High School, Concert Band

Emanuel Burks (trumpet) – Amherst Central High School, Jazz Ensemble

Teagan Faran (violin) – Williamsville East High School, Symphony Orchestra

Dimitrios Lippe (cello) – Amherst Central High School, Symphony Orchestra

Aidan Scoccia (violin) – Williamsville North High School, Symphony Orchestra

Madison Warren (French horn) – Williamsville South High School, Symphony Orchestra

Kennadee Woods (alto) – Panama Central School, Mixed Choir

Jennifer Zhang (piccolo) – Williamsville South High School, Symphony Orchestra

“We are extremely proud of these students,’’ Michael Robertson, NYSSMA Zone 1 representative, said in a news release. “Their selection to All-National Honors performance ensembles is a direct result of the hard work and dedication that is continuously exhibited by them and their outstanding teachers. We are honored to have these incredible student musicians represent our area on the national stage.”

OPEN HOUSE

The Park School, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder, will hold an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 839-1242, Ext. 135, or email admissions@theparkschool.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Volunteers are needed to plant approximately 300 new trees in Forest Lawn, 1411 Delaware Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1 and 2. Volunteers should assemble at the chapel (enter at Delaware Avenue or Main Street gates and follow signs and white lines on the road). No experience necessary. Children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit www.forest-lawn.com or www.re-treewny.org.

CHICKEN BARBECUE

Justin Ely, a senior at Pioneer High School, and Boy Scout Troop 628 will be holding a chicken barbecue to benefit Justin’s Eagle Scout project beginning at noon Sunday at Gary Herman Memorial Park on Union Street in Machias. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance through Scouts from Troop 628 or by calling Jeff Ely at 392-2981.

Seventeen-year-old Justin’s project consisted of refurbishing Gary Herman Memorial Park. It included repairing an overgrown walking/running trail and installing 50 tons of crushed limestone on the trail; painting and repairing playground equipment, benches and picnic tables; repairing a baseball diamond, including tearing down an old scoreboard and building a new one; replacing sand on a volleyball court; relocating a flag pole and installing lighting to illuminate the American flag at night.

The work was completed in four weeks with the help of more than 50 volunteers, according to Justin’s father, Jeff.

“The Glenn A. Pratt American Legion Post 1460 and the Christian Youth Corp, both from Machias, were a great help in the whole project,” Ely said in an email.