SZYMANSKI, Maryanne (Selbert)

June 14, 1954 - October 5, 2013, beloved wife and soulmate of the late Robert D.; dear mother of Erik (Alyn) Szymanski; sister of Ronald (MaryAnn) Selbert, Virginia Rutkowski, the late Dorothy Falt, Susan Selbert and Karen (Gordon) Grieble; preceded in death by her parents Wilfred and Tessie Selbert; survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held on October 26 at 9:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church on Genesee Street in Bowmansville. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Loaves and Fishes: 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.