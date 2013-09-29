Where We Live: Cheektowaga

Cheektowaga

Schedule your appointment now for the Oct. 18 and Nov. 8 flu shot clinics at Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway.

Medicare Part B, Independent Health, Univera and BlueCross BlueShield insurance are accepted; bring your insurance cards.

Individuals are responsible for paying the Visiting Nursing Association for any charges not covered by insurance. Those costs are $30 for a flu shot; $45 for flu mist, which is available for people ages 9 to 49 who are not pregnant; and $80 for a pneumonia vaccine.

A preservative-free vaccine is available for pregnant women.

Call 686-3930 to schedule an appointment.

Also this week:

• A work session of the Town Board begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room of Council offices at 3301 Broadway.

• The Cleveland Hill School Board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the community room, 105 Mapleview Road.

• Rally for Ryan, a fundraising event with activities for children, will be held from 3 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in The Buffalo Bills Healthy Zone Field House adjacent to Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park. The event will benefit the family of Ryan Orlando, a Cheektowaga youth who suffered a severe traumatic brain injury when he was hit by a car in December 2011. Tickets are $20; admission is free for children three and younger.

• A fundraiser to benefit the Jackie Schmid Memorial Scholarship Fund will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday in Valley of Buffalo Banquet Hall, formerly Lily of the Valley, 2379 Union Road. Schmid, who was active in organizing events celebrating Polish heritage – including the annual Pulaski Day Parade, died in July 2012. Admission to the fundraiser covers beer, pop and buffet food; a cash bar also will be available. Presale tickets are $20 and will be sold through Tuesday; admission is $25 at the door. To buy tickets, call Ed Kutas at 913-3187.