Letter: Gun owners won’t forget what governor has done

Gun owners won’t forget what governor has done

In a recent story about Gov. Andrew Cuomo, The News forgot to mention the SAFE Act. Do you think law-abiding gun owners have forgotten about it? As far as I’m concerned, Cuomo is one on a long list of traitors to the Constitution of the United States. How many jobs have been and will be lost because of his inability to think of the consequences of his late-night actions? I, for one, do not want him as my governor or president.

Lynn Bigford

Barker