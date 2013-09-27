HANNEL, Betty Lynn

HANNEL - Betty Lynn Age 85 of Clearwater, FL passed away on Sunday September 22, 2013 at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL. She was born March 20, 1928 iin Tonawanda, NY, the daughter of Arthur Bridge and Minnie (Gardemin) Bridge. Betty was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Jane Mauland and Sandra McIntyre. Betty is survived by her husband Robert Earl Hannel, Sr.; one son, Robert Earl Hannel, Jr,; four daughters, Susan Jane Putnam and her husband Gary, Sherry Ann Adkins and her husband Ron, Diane Lynn DeYoung, Debbie Beth Renczkowski and her husband Don; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. No services will beheld at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to MOSS FEASTER FUNERAL HOME, 693 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL. The family suggests contributions be made in Betty's memory to Suncoast Hospice, 164 West Lake Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684. FAMILY...WHERE LIFE

BEGINS AND LOVE ENDS. HUGS AND KISSES UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN.