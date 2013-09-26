Reporters’ Notebook

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Swiss philosopher and critic Henri-Frederic Amiel, born on this date in 1821, “Charm is the quality in others that makes us more satisfied with ourselves.”

...

TIME OF NEED – When Larry Wells lost his life to a murderer June 29 at his job at Toys R Us in Hamburg, he left behind a wife, a 4-year-old daughter and a child on the way. To help them out, friends are holding a benefit from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Matthew Glab Post 1477, American Legion, 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna.

Tickets are $25 and include a pasta dinner, dessert, pop and two beer tickets. Additional beer will be available for purchase. There also will be door prizes, auctions, raffles and entertainment. For info, visit www.larrywellsbenefit.weebly.com. Donations also can be made to Friends of Laurence Wells at any M&T Bank branch.

...

FRIENDLY COMPETITION – Mercy Flight and the veterans of George F. Lamm Post 622, American Legion, will benefit from Summer Games in the Grove from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Lamm Post Grove, 962 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville.

The competition includes horseshoes, KanJam, shuffleboard, football throws, golf drives and a hot dog-eating contest. All-you-can-eat lunch will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. DosaReality will provide music from 2 to 6.

Admission is $20, $35 per couple, 21 and older only, and includes pop and draft beer. A cash bar also will be available. For info, call 837-2684 or visit www.lammpost.com.

...

HERE’S THE BEEF – The third annual YMSR/Cathedral Ushers Meat Raffle takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, between Schwartz and Ransom roads, Lancaster. Admission is $3 and includes a sandwich, snacks, beer, wine and pop.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish will host a meat raffle Saturday evening in the school hall, 70 Adam St., City of Tonawanda. Doors open at 5:30. Raffle begins at 6. Admission is $5 and includes a roast beef sandwich, chips, pickles, snacks, dessert, beer and pop. Adults only. For info, call 693-1150.

...

BARGAIN TIME – The Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality of Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish will hold its annual rummage sale from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in St. James School Hall, 500 Terrace Blvd., Depew. Admission is $1. All items are half-price Saturday.

...

MUSIC AND MORE – Raising funds to help send children to camp next summer is Music on the Shores, a daylong festival of live bands, food and family fun from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Dunkirk Camp and Conference Center, 3602 East Lake Road. Admission is $5 per carload.

It kicks off at noon with a performance by the Untouchables, a Chiavetta’s chicken dinner and a car show by Lake Shore Street Rods. Much More Chill, Fredonia State College’s a cappella group, sings at 3 p.m., followed by Everett Lee and the Underground Stampede at 4, Cherisse and Tim at 7 and Black Widow at 8. There also will be carnival games, bounce houses and a beer tent. For info, call 366-1900 or visit www.dunkirkcc.com.

...

LOOKING UP – Another Astronomy Night is set for Saturday at the Penn Dixie Paleontological and Outdoor Education Center off Big Tree Road in Hamburg.

Telescopes will be set up at 6:30 p.m. for filtered views of sunspots and solar flares, as well as Mercury, Saturn and Venus low in the west. After dark, the sights will include the constellations Scorpius and the Milk Dipper in Sagittarius in the south, Delphinus constellation in the southwest and a variety of other constellations.

No preregistration is required. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own telescopes. Admission is $3. Penn Dixie members are free. For info and directions, call 627-4560 or visit www.penndixie.org.

...

HUNGRY? – The Friday fish fry continues from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Father Justin Council, Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, Cheektowaga. Kids meals with chicken or fish fingers also are available. There will be karaoke in the lounge from 7 to 10. All are welcome. Call 683-3635.

Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Drive at Larch Road, Eggertsville, will hold a chicken chowder sale Saturday from noon until sold out. Containers of soup, takeout only, are $5 a quart. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Lothlorien Therapeutic Riding Center in East Aurora.

St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church-North Ridge, 4169 Church Road, Cambria, will host an all-you-can-eat roast pork dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Dinners are $9 adults, $5 kids 6 to 12. Under 5 eat free, dine in only.

...

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Bob Hartmann Sr., Robert F. Bamrick, Jackson McCarthy, Dr. Steve Lakomy, Dr. Peter Ostrow, Rosemary Standart, Billy Dumont, Karen Regensdorfer, Betty Virostko, Paige Samaniego, Mary Ann Toy, Madison Juszkiewicz. Zachary Bouquard, Roger Rooth, Marie S. Zorilla, Bonnie Gunn, Zachary Highway, Joann Reddy, Caitlyn Zaranek and Hannah Grandy.

SATURDAY – Kelly Kaczor, Cameron and Cooper Ehret, Shelley Dumpert, Rose Weinstein, Jim Lorentz, Michael Aschieri, Grace Halt, Phyllis Panek, Florence Gerard, Jim Brady, Suzanne Tiranno, Lori Vogt, Elaine Weishaupf, Diane Helinski, Morgan Farry, Lorraine Fontana, Bruce Wawrzyniak, Jeff Faltyn, Robert Maloney, Daniel Empfield, Brad Empfield, Deborah Castaldo, Thomas Moore, Gina Diquato, Jack Lempko, Connor Pellow and Darlene Leonard.

AND SUNDAY – Ron Hoier, Jack Weibel, Bob Linn, Persis Vehar, Stephanie Miller, Jason Leisten, Mary Panek, Beverly Dove-Hampton, Sheila O’Brien, Mark Jaczewski, Eileen Ryan, Mona Wales, Phyllis Potter, Jake Pokorny, Dawn Hawthorn, Paula Bellus, Dan Bartus, Kristen Bartus, Julianna Vadala, Richard Feistag, Dottie Williams, Mary Ann O’Leary, Lauren Migliore, Peter Nigrelli, Brian Wrafter, Justin Maury and Kelly Bollenbacher.

email: olaffub@buffnews.com