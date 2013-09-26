Emma Jean Bassett, retired teacher in city schools

Nov. 12, 1930 – Sept. 21, 2013

Emma Jean Bassett, of Buffalo, a retired teacher, died Saturday. She was 82.

Born Emma Jean Beasley in Memphis, Tenn., she came to Buffalo with her family in 1947 and graduated from Hutchinson-Central High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State College and her master’s in education from the University of Buffalo.

She taught in the Buffalo Public Schools for 34 years, primarily at School 37 Futures Academy.

A member of Greater Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, she served as president of the Usher Board. She also sang in the Specials Choir.

Mrs. Bassett was a life member of the Buffalo Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, a board member of the African American Cultural Center and served on committees for Martin Luther King Day programs.

Her husband of 52 years, James, died in 2002.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary, and a son, Mark.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, following a wake, in Greater Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, 480 Hickory St.