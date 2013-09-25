RADTKE, Carl R.

RADTKE - Carl R. September 22, 2013, of West Seneca, NY, beloved husband of Marie G. (nee Rehrig); dear father of Carl (Beth) Radtke, Barbara (Mark) Miller, Karen Smith, DianaRae (Tim) Walker and Erik Radtke; brother of the late Donald Radtke; brother-in-law of Florence (Denis) Chandler and the late Elizabeth Lauer; also survived by 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Wednesday and Thursday at the SIECK & MAST FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, South Buffalo (Please Assemble At Church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church. Interment In Hillcrest Cemetery.