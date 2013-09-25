Deaths Death Notices
RADTKE, Carl R.
RADTKE - Carl R. September 22, 2013, of West Seneca, NY, beloved husband of Marie G. (nee Rehrig); dear father of Carl (Beth) Radtke, Barbara (Mark) Miller, Karen Smith, DianaRae (Tim) Walker and Erik Radtke; brother of the late Donald Radtke; brother-in-law of Florence (Denis) Chandler and the late Elizabeth Lauer; also survived by 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Wednesday and Thursday at the SIECK & MAST FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, South Buffalo (Please Assemble At Church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church. Interment In Hillcrest Cemetery.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook