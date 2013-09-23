Merger of city offices is officially under way

NORTH TONAWANDA – The city’s Water Department administration merged with the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office on Monday.

North Tonawanda City Clerk-Treasurer Scott P. Kiedrowski announced the merger, noting that many of the daily aspects such as water billing and customer service issues were already being handled simultaneously by both offices so it made sense to merge.

He said the downsizing of staff was being handled by attrition with remaining water administration staff joining the clerk-treasurer staff.

Currently, the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office handles the receiving of payments for all municipal water bills and can help city residents with water billing issues, so the transition is expected to be smooth with little interruption, Kiedrowski said.