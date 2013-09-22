OGG, Alvin C.

OGG - Alvin C. Of Lewiston, NY, September 18, 2013, age 79, husband of the late Donna Rae (Hurst) Ogg; father of Diane L. (Mark) Johnson of Lewiston and Cynthia L. (Michael) Kline of Grand Island; grandfather of Stephen and Kaitlyn Johnson and K. Cole Kline. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2013 at 11 AM from The First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, 100 Church St. No prior visitation. Memorials to The First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown or The Memory Unit at Our Lady of Peace Health Care Residence, Lewiston. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online registry.