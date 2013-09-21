Arlene and Donald Guglielmo celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Guglielmo of South Cheektowaga celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation at Disney World and a family dinner in Russell’s Steaks, Chops and More, Lancaster. Mr. Guglielmo and Arlene Leone were married Sept. 7, 1963, in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Fredonia. He is a retired senior highway maintenance engineer for Erie County Department of Public Works with 44 years of service; she is a retired secretary for the Depew School District. They have two children and four grandchildren.